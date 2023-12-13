Campaigners are celebrating victory in what has been branded a ‘David vs Goliath battle’ after the Duke of Northumberland’s property arm lost a planning appeal to build on a patch of London allotments.

Northumberland Estates had planned to build 80 flats on Park Road Allotments in the west London community of Isleworth.

The plans would have seen three-quarters of the allotment land lost and were unanimously rejected by Hounslow Council in October 2021.

It followed a vicious battle between the developer and campaigners which included threats to evict allotment holders if the application was refused.

Isleworth councillors Salman Shaheen And Sue Sampson protest against the Duke of Northumberland's plans to build housing on the Park Road Allotments in London outside the Duke's London residence, Syon House

Despite more than 1,000 letters of objection from members of the public following a campaign led by councillors and residents, Northumberland Estates made the decision to appeal the council’s ruling.

Following a public inquiry, the appeal has now been rejected on the grounds it would harm the protected local open space and heritage assets.

The site has been used as allotments since the First World War, when the Duke’s ancestor leased the land to the council to feed wounded soldiers returning from battle.

Furthermore, it was considered that allowing the application would be “harmful to allotment provision” in an area where supply is short and demand is high.

The report produced by the planning inspector noted that the submitted Section 106 agreement – where developers make contributions to the local area to make a planning application more acceptable – would “provide funding for works to Syon House”. These would have included restoration to the interior of State Rooms and replacement of some “ashlar stone blocks”.

Syon House is the Grade-I listed London Residence of the Duke of Northumberland himself.

Cllr Salman Shaheen, member for Isleworth and cabinet member for public spaces on Hounslow Council, said: “I want to thank Planning Inspector John Longmuir for upholding Hounslow Council’s correct decision to protect this vital Local Open Space from the Duke of Northumberland’s bulldozers.

“Today’s decision preserves allotments that have been worked and loved by the people of Isleworth for over a century and will safeguard our little patch of paradise for generations to come. Demand for allotments has only surged in the wake of the pandemic.

“This planning inquiry has proven that we need more green space to grow food, not less. I now ask that the Duke of Northumberland abandon threats made during the inquiry to evict allotment holders if his plans were rejected.

“I understand why the estate felt it had to take this position, but it is now evident that this site cannot be built on and making it derelict serves no one. This site must be maintained as allotments for the good of the people of Isleworth in perpetuity and I look forward to discussing with Northumberland Estates how this can be facilitated.”

Northumberland Estates meanwhile has said it is “disappointed” with the outcome and will now “consider its options”.

