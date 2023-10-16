News you can trust since 1854
Dual-use parking bay proposed at taxi rank in Alnwick town centre

Proposed taxi rank amendments in Alnwick town centre have been welcomed by a local councillor.
By Ian Smith
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 16:02 BST
Northumberland County Council intends to make changes to regulations at the existing taxi rank on Bondgate Within.

It is proposing to extend the disc zone parking restrictions, operating Monday to Saturday between 8am and 6pm, with a maximum stay of 2 hours.

It also proposes to reduce the ‘No waiting except taxis’ restriction from all hours to 6pm to 8am every day.

A taxi rank on Bondgate Within, Alnwick.A taxi rank on Bondgate Within, Alnwick.
Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick ward member, said: “I initiated this request at least two years ago but we now have a final action plan, subject to consultation and final sign off.

"I'm in favour of what is proposed as it frees up much needed parking space seldom used for taxis whose interests are not forgotten between 1800 - 0600 hrs.

Comments on the proposal can be made via email to: [email protected] before November 7.

