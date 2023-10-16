Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland County Council intends to make changes to regulations at the existing taxi rank on Bondgate Within.

It is proposing to extend the disc zone parking restrictions, operating Monday to Saturday between 8am and 6pm, with a maximum stay of 2 hours.

It also proposes to reduce the ‘No waiting except taxis’ restriction from all hours to 6pm to 8am every day.

Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick ward member, said: “I initiated this request at least two years ago but we now have a final action plan, subject to consultation and final sign off.

"I'm in favour of what is proposed as it frees up much needed parking space seldom used for taxis whose interests are not forgotten between 1800 - 0600 hrs.