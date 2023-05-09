News you can trust since 1854
Drop-in session to be held at Manor Walks this weekend to allow Cramlington residents to meet councillors

Drop-in sessions where people can meet and discuss issues with their local county and town councillors will be held in Cramlington over the coming weeks.

By Craig Buchan
Published 9th May 2023, 18:54 BST- 1 min read

The first of these surgeries, involving councillors Wayne Daley from North ward, Christine Dunbar from Eastfield ward, and Mark Swinburn from Village ward, will be at Cramlington Warm Space in Manor Walks on Saturday, May 13 between 10am and noon.

The sessions, facilitated by Cramlington Town Council, allow members of the public to show up without an appointment to discuss concerns with councillors.

Councillors Mark Swinburn, Christine Dunbar, and Wayne Daley will be at the first drop-in session.Councillors Mark Swinburn, Christine Dunbar, and Wayne Daley will be at the first drop-in session.
