Drop-in session to be held at Manor Walks this weekend to allow Cramlington residents to meet councillors
Drop-in sessions where people can meet and discuss issues with their local county and town councillors will be held in Cramlington over the coming weeks.
The first of these surgeries, involving councillors Wayne Daley from North ward, Christine Dunbar from Eastfield ward, and Mark Swinburn from Village ward, will be at Cramlington Warm Space in Manor Walks on Saturday, May 13 between 10am and noon.
The sessions, facilitated by Cramlington Town Council, allow members of the public to show up without an appointment to discuss concerns with councillors.