Drop-in event to be held as Alnwick residents encouraged to have their say on Neighbourhood Plan review
Alnwick Town Council is holding a drop-in event as it undertakes a review of the Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan created five years ago.
There have been changes in national planning policy that mean the Neighbourhood Plan needs to be updated in a number of areas to stay up-to-date and of value.
Peter Hately, chief officer and town clerk said “We are actively encouraging our community to contribute to the review process.”
The event is on Saturday, June 10 between 10am and 2pm in the Northumberland Hall.