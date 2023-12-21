LNER’s draft plan for a new East Coast Main Line timetable would be a “real kick in the teeth” for passengers who use Berwick Railway Station if it comes into effect.

Under the new arrangements that will be introduced in December 2024 if confirmed, there would be nine fewer weekday departures between Berwick and London and 10 fewer weekday departures between Berwick and Edinburgh.

Between Morpeth and London, there would be two less weekday departures and one less weekday departure between Morpeth and Edinburgh.

This is despite the plan for more frequent trains running between London and Edinburgh and with other timetable proposals including the train service between Newcastle and Manchester being reduced to one train per hour, it has been claimed by Northumberland County Council’s leader that the North East’s rail connectivity has been “sacrificed” in order to improve it for the rest of the country.

Berwick Railway Station.

Adding her comments, county councillor for Berwick East Georgina Hill said: “I haven’t seen the draft timetable yet, but this sounds outrageous and a real kick in the teeth – especially for Berwick.

“Fresh from their embarrassing climb down over rail ticket office closures, the Government and rail companies still just don’t get it.

“They continue to be tone deaf to the needs of rail passengers, especially in the north and more rural areas.

“All the Tory Government’s talk of ‘levelling up’ and the ‘Northern Powerhouse’ is now a very sick joke.”

The county council has pledged to continue to campaign hard for improved rail services for communities located along the East Coast Main Line and beyond.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said last week: “It is extremely important that we have regular rail services so residents in our rural communities can access work, education and leisure opportunities. This is particularly important for the young, the elderly and those on lower incomes.

“We have seen the draft timetable and feel it is just not good enough. It sacrifices the North East’s rail connectivity in order to improve it for the rest of the country.”

An LNER spokesperson said: “Plans for the December 2024 timetable are yet to be confirmed. The industry is working together on the proposals and will provide further updates in due course.”