This is just one of a range of policies laid out in the document that, if approved, will influence planning policy in the town until 2036.

The plan is currently open to a public consultation, which ends on March 31. It will then be submitted to Northumberland County Council and put to a referendum.

Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council chairperson Louise Spratt said: “The Newbiggin Neighbourhood Plan aims to make sure that developments from now until 2036 are truly sustainable and that the unique characteristics of our town are protected from unwarranted harm.

The plan aims to protect the distinctiveness of the town while increasing the number of houses. Photo: Jane Coltman

“Our town has seen quite a bit of change over the years.

“This plan will help to manage future change in a manner consistent with the priorities of our community, putting localism into action by influencing outcomes at a local level.”

What is a neighbourhood plan?

The plan sets out policies for the use and development of land in the area.

It sets out a vision for a “successful, thriving, sustainable” town.

Northumberland County Council has a local plan that is currently used when considering planning applications. This plan will sit alongside it if approved.

What does the Newbiggin by the Sea plan suggest?

This plan suggests increasing the house building target in the area above what has been set out by the county council, to between 424 and 521 homes.

Only 61 homes were built in the town between 2009 and 2019.

Abundant supply of three bedroom homes in the town means the plan is encouraging these new homes to be two bedroom, four bedroom, or five bedroom.

Land south of the town is suggested for the bulk of these new houses.

The document details ways that new construction should preserve Newbiggin’s character and minimise disruption to residents and wildlife.

The plan also sets out protected green spaces and conservation areas, protects the community facilities it recognises as vital to the area, and aims to improve the town’s public transport and public rights of way.