Opposition is mounting to plans to turn a prominent site in Morpeth into housing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 200 objections have been lodged against the application by Incrementum NE Ltd to demolish the large building at High Stanners that has been well-known for many years as the home for the Mulan Chinese restaurant and Riverside Lodge social club and build 19 residential apartments.

However, there have also been more than 30 letters of support submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents state the height of the four-storey development would be “in the order of 12.75m” and the proposed building “steps down in scale through a series of garden terraces and balconies onto the riverside”.

The large building at High Stanners in Morpeth, which the applicant is seeking to convert into apartments, pictured by Google in July 2023.

Dave Allan, who is one of the residents against the proposal, contacted the Gazette to raise his concerns.

He said: “None of the people responding on the county council planning portal have any objection to the responsible and appropriate redevelopment of the existing site.

“However, the vast majority of them (88% of all comments received) have fervently objected to the proposal in its current form, a view also upheld by Morpeth Town Council who support local residents in their objection to the proposed development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed four-storey building, having a height of around 14m, perhaps taller, dwarves surrounding buildings and is therefore likely to dominate the surroundings and will affect the light and privacy of surrounding buildings.

“The stark and bulky modern design is not in keeping and therefore detracts from its surroundings of two storey, red brick, late 19th/early 20th century housing. It will also be visually intrusive in the important vista of the green and attractive Stanners riverside area and Oldgate – both of which are included in the Morpeth Conservation Area, a key location and gateway to the town.

“There are also other relevant impacts to be addressed including increased traffic, a lack of on-site parking, proper flooding assessment, refuse, drainage and education.”

The Morpeth Town Council objection highlights the concerns raised by residents and it also includes the following: “We are concerned that a precedent may be set for luxury flats lining and dominating our popular and attractive riverside Stanners area to the detriment of older housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that the basement is required to ensure flood protection for the building, so a reduction in height by one storey is requested.

“We note that the entrance to the basement is at the side furthest from the river so unlikely to flood before the surrounding streets and therefore offer them much flood protection.”

One of the letters of support from people in the Morpeth area is from Bridie Sawyer, who says: “This project represents a much-needed enhancement to an area that has long been in need of regeneration.

“The proposed design is both modern and appealing, and I believe it will contribute positively to the town by providing high-end housing that complements the desirable character of Morpeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While some have raised concerns about the design not being in keeping with the town’s existing structures, I find that it is no taller than other apartment schemes already present in Morpeth. Change is often met with resistance, but this development seems entirely in line with the town’s evolution.”