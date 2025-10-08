Dozens of Northumberland council homes sold off under Right to Buy rules

There were dozens of former council homes in Northumberland sold off under the Right to Buy scheme last year, new figures show.

Council home tenants have the right to purchase their home after they have lived there for three years, with many councils using the proceeds to invest in new social housing.

New figures released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, show there were 45 Right to Buy sales in Northumberland in the year to March.

This was slightly fewer than the 48 in the previous year.

Across England, there were 7,287 sales reported by local authorities, an increase of 5% compared to 2023-24.

From the start of the Right to Buy scheme in 1980, until March 2025, there have been over two million sales to tenants.

Current localised figures start from 2021-22 and show there have been 158 total sales in Northumberland.

These sales generated £2 million over the year to March, while Right to Buy sales have earned the authority £12 million since 2021-22.

Megan Eighteen, president of ARLA Propertymark, a membership association for estate agents, said encouraging homeownership and helping people onto the property ladder is ‘a goal worth supporting’, but warned council homes are becoming more appealing to purchase as further demand grows.

The figures also show there were 23 starts and acquisitions of new social homes registered in Northumberland in the year to March, while there were none a year earlier.

Across England, 3,593 new social homes were either purchased, or built in 2024-25 through receipts from Right to Buy sales, an increase of 4% compared with 2023-24.

Alistair Smyth, director of policy and research at the National Housing Federation, said: “We continue to lose more social homes than we’re able to replace as a result of the policy.”

The Government has said it will extend the minimum tenancy required to be eligible for the scheme from three, to 10 years, and exempt newly built social and affordable homes for 35 years.

An MHCLG spokesperson said: “Too many social homes have been sold off before being replaced which has directly contributed to the worst housing crisis in living memory.

“That’s why we’re making Right to Buy fairer by reducing discounts and increasing the minimum tenancy required to be eligible.”