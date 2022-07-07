Dozens of new homes could be on their way to Coldingham

A&K Henry has submitted an application to Scottish Borders Council to build the development in Coldingham in two phases – 29 and 21 homes – on greenfield land north west of Coldingham Primary School at Bogangreen in School Road.

The proposed low rise properties would extend the popular village after the recent completion of the Reston Railway Station.

The applicant has also pledged to fully consult Coldingham residents over the proposed development.

An application for 50 new homes on the outskirts of Coldingham has been lodged.

A report submitted by the agents for the applicant, Berwick-based Cameron Strachan Yuill Architects, says: “The proposals will see the creation of 50 new build properties across two phases.

“The dwellings are created using a considered mix of terraced, semi-detached properties at three distinct scales – single storey, one and a half storey and two storey.

“Over the past decade a number of studies have been carried out that look to extend the popular village, which has subsequently become yet more desirable following the completion of the Reston Railway Station and the potential to bring a mix of professionals to the area.

“It is anticipated that with new rail links and increased demand for housing across the Borders that this proposal would address a number of requirements.

“Albeit that the development does not require a public consultation to take place due to the phased nature of the submissions not constituting a major application, it is important to note that it is the intention of the client to undertake these discussions in order to engage the local community and aim to address any concerns they may have.

“This will be undertaken at a suitable time in the near future of the project.”

A communal village green forms a feature of the development plan.

Meanwhile, an application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the change of use of The Priory View guest house in Eyemouth Road, a former Coldingham police station and current five-bedroom guest house, into a dwelling house.