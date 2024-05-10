A record number of children were in care in Northumberland last year. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Radar)

A record number of children were in care in Northumberland last year, new figures show.

Department for Education figures show there were 450 looked after children, those placed under the care of the council, in Northumberland as of March 2023.

This was the highest figure since comparable records began in 2009-10 and a rise from the previous high of 436 in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across England there were 83,840 children in care, up 2% from 2022 and a record high number. Of these, 17,630 were placed more than 20 miles from their home, including 118 children from Northumberland.

Paul Carberry, chief executive at Action for Children, said: “So many children being sent far away from home is one symptom of a broken children’s social care system.

“Much more needs to be done to increase capacity in the provision of safe and stable homes for looked after children.

“The provision of care must be rebalanced towards the public and voluntary sector. This will help ensure that the needs of children are better met, including their need to be in their home community close to family, friends, school and services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also show school stability for children looked after in the country hasn’t improved, with 11% of 52,970 children in care still in school having to move school at least once during the year, in line with 2022.

In Northumberland, 17 children had to change school at least once.

Lynn Perry MBE, Barnardo’s chief executive, said “The number of children in the care system continues to rise, and whilst most are living with foster families, many local authorities are struggling to find specialist residential places.”

She added the moves mean cutting children off from friends and family and result in them feeling lonely and isolated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The number one priority must be finding the right place for children to live where their needs are met, they get crucial love and support, they are kept safe, and they have the right help to recover from their past experiences,” she said.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for young people, said: “In Northumberland, a significant range of support is available so that children and young people can remain with their families wherever possible.

“Through our early help and trailblazing family hub teams we work closely with families to provide support with any challenges they may face at the earliest opportunity so they get the right help at the right time.

“All safe alternatives to becoming cared for are explored before decisions are taken and this has been viewed positively by Ofsted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once a child does come into our care, we have a fantastic community of foster carers in Northumberland and are part of Foster with North East, England's first regional support hub and which is leading a drive to recruit more foster carers.

“For some children and young people, children’s residential care may be the best option for them and we are investing in more children’s residential homes across the county, so that as many as possible can stay within their home communities.”