Plans to build more than 100 new homes in Seahouses have met with dozens of objections.

Miller Homes has lodged a planning application seeking permission for 108 properties on a greenfield site to the north and east of Seafield Sports Park, Broad Road.

The proposed scheme envisages a range of 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom properties and includes the provision of 19 ‘affordable’ homes.

A report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The proposals will be in keeping with the scale and character of the surrounding area. It is considered that the design proposals provide high quality, modern housing.’

The proposed development is north and east of the sports facilities.

A further planning statement adds: ‘The range of housing options proposed will help to support a wider demographic, providing high quality housing for first-time buyers, families and those looking to upsize, and those seeking affordable housing. This mix ensures accessibility and choice within a thoughtfully designed community in a sustainable location.

‘The tenure mix for the affordable homes will be split between homes available for rent and for sale at a discount to open market value. The affordable homes are interspaced with the market housing across the site, and would be visually indistinguishable.

‘The inclusion of a mix of housing types on-site including affordable housing will help to contribute to the council’s vision for the local authority area by delivering a greater range and choice of good quality housing to meet a variety of differing needs.’

The proposed development will comply with the requirements of ‘principal residency’ second home and holiday home planning policies.

A pre-application public consultation event was held in April and meetings held with the operators of Seafield Caravan Park and the North Sunderland Parish Council.

However, the application has attracted more than 40 letters of objection since it was submitted last month, the majority from caravan park residents.

Among them, Kevin Williams writes: “This development is going to be to the detriment of the local community and the hundreds of residents that have invested in holiday homes on Seafield Caravan Park and in the village itself.

“The proposed development is something you would come to expect in a large town or city, not in a small village in Northumberland. The infrastructure of Seahouses will just not be able to cope with a further influx of hundreds of residents.”

Anthony Wild comments: “Looking at current house prices in Seahouses, it is fair to assume that the selling price of such houses will be £400,000 upwards. Such houses are well out of the reach of most, especially younger people and will almost certainly be purchased directly or indirectly as holiday lets or second homes.”

Fellow caravan park resident Richard Hill adds: “We have no doubt that the local road network and critical local amenities would be overwhelmed as a result of these additional 108 houses.”

Sarah Tate of Castle Drive adds: “Whilst we agree with the principle of providing affordable housing for the village of Seahouses, the mix of properties in the proposed development does not meet the local housing need.

“Although some assurances are given in the planning documents, it is difficult to see how the majority of the houses proposed will be relevant to the needs of local families and will meet the requirement of the local plan in terms of permanent occupation as main residences.”