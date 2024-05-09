Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application for a drone delivery hub in Northumberland has received a flurry of fresh objections after further details on the proposal were revealed.

Over 120 formal objections have been submitted against the proposal by Dysart Developments to create a base for autonomous drones north of Seghill, which will deliver prescriptions, blood products, and medical supplies to NHS sites on demand.

Updates to the Northumbria Healthcare-supported plans sparked fears that the nearby bridleway, popular with walkers and horse riders, would be closed when drones are taking off or landing, something the developer denies.

Steven Bradley, who lives near the site, said: “They have not been clear whether they physically close it.

The mostly-autonomous drones will deliver payloads by parachute to NHS sites. (Photo by Zipline)

“They should not be allowed to restrict access like that.

“If they change their mind to say they will wait until it clears naturally, the amount of users that use the bridleway means that they will never be able to take off and land. Does that not render the whole thing a bit pointless?”

The new planning document states: “As per standard operating procedures, the operator’s safety zone will include the bridleway and is cleared of any non-participating individuals before flight and during recovery.”

A spokesperson for Dysart said: “As with any development, public safety is of paramount importance. The application does not seek to restrict use of the bridleway, it simply emphasises that if the bridleway is in the drone’s flight path, no take-offs or landings will take place while there are people on the trail.”

The bridleway is part of an art trail, which includes this statue of a spoon. (Photo by Gemma Marriner)

The operation of the hub, a partnership between logistics firm Apian and drone firm Zipline, will see autonomous drones launch and land at the site, dropping payloads by parachute to Wansbeck General Hospital, Hexham General Hospital, and other regional health facilities.

It is expected that between 20 and 30 flights will take place initially before scaling up to a maximum of 80 flights per day.

The planning document also outlines that there will be roughly a dozen deliveries and a few staff members who will use the bridleway to access the hub daily.

The path is a key part of an art trail that includes the Capella statue and the Cramlington Spoon, as well as a link between the area’s livery yards.

Steven, 42, said: “There is a legitimate expectation for people to use it and everything people enjoy doing from the walks and things like that is just going to be taken away from them.”

He added: “The technology itself, I do not think anyone has got an issue with. I think if it can find a site that will make it work, that is great. The site that they have identified here is just very ill thought out.”

According to planning documents, locating the hub at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital or NHS manufacturing facilities in Seaton Delaval was also considered.

The Cramlington hospital site was ruled out due to possible interference with air ambulances and road safety on the A189. There is not sufficient available land at the Seaton Delaval site.

The hub must be located near these sites for time sensitive deliveries, however.