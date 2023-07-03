News you can trust since 1854
Don’t miss out on Northumberland’s energy efficiency grants council message

Northumberland residents who applied to the county council’s Warmer Homes scheme in May this year are being asked to re-apply to avoid missing out.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:02 BST

The local authority is reaching out to ask residents who applied to the Warmer Homes scheme between May 2 and June 16, who have not had a reply, to re-submit their application as a ‘technical issue’ means they might not be registered correctly.

No personal details have been put at risk as no information has been able to be submitted due to a link error. This means no data has been received or stored on the system. Unfortunately, this also means the council is unable to identify those who have been affected.

Households can check their eligibility and apply at https://nland.cc/warmerhomes

The county council is supporting Government-funded programmes to provide energy efficiency upgrades and low-carbon heating solutions to eligible homes in Northumberland.
A county council spokesperson said: “We always endeavour to provide the very best services and apologise for the inconvenience this has caused a small number of our residents.

“Our teams have thoroughly investigated the issue and this has been corrected.”

