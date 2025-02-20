Dog walking field proposed next to new Peter's Mill housing development in Alnwick

A dog walking field is being planned next to the new Peter’s Mill housing development in Alnwick.

An application by R Thompson seeking change of use for land off Somerset Avenue has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

The proposal would see an agricultural field converted to a recreational use for secure and safe dog walking.

A report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The development comprises of two walking areas known as pens, which will be enclosed by fencing to ensure that they are safe and secure.

A dog walking area is planned near Peter's Mill in Alnwick.A dog walking area is planned near Peter's Mill in Alnwick.
‘Access will be taken from the existing access point which connects with Somerset Avenue. If required parking can be provided within the gateway, however it is expected the majority of visits will be on foot.’

The report adds: ‘The land around the residential properties, has historically been used for informal dog walking. Since the development of the residential development the opportunity for dog walking in the area has been reduced.’

