Dilapidated former community centre in Berwick set for new lease of life despite objections to bid
An application by Berwick Youth Project to carry out substantial repairs of the town’s dilapidated former community centre to extend its supported accommodation for young people is being recommended for approval.
A Northumberland County Council planning officer report for the meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council this Thursday, December 22, says that the bid to create nine flats, one new house and a garage block to rear at the Palace Street East site should get the green light.
There have been 25 letters of objection. Concerns include the ‘visual impact of the new build elements upon surrounding heritage assets and neighbouring amenity’.
However, the report says the ‘less than substantial harm identified to the listed building is considered to be outweighed by the public benefits of providing much-needed sheltered accommodation for vulnerable young people’.
