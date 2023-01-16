A Northumberland County Council planning officer report for the meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council in Alnwick this Thursday, January 19, says that the bid to create nine flats, one new house and a garage block to rear at the Palace Street East site should get the green light.

The proposal was due to be decided at last month’s meeting of the area council, but a spokesman for the local authority said at the time: “We withdrew the item from the agenda due to the need for further consultations with statutory consultees.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has now concluded and the officers at the local authority are still recommending that councillors grant planning permission, subject to a legal agreement securing a financial contribution of £6,150 towards the council’s Coastal Mitigation Service and a financial contribution of £12,494.34 towards open space provision.

Berwick Youth Project acquired the former community centre on Palace Street East two years ago.

There have been 25 letters of objection. Concerns include the ‘visual impact of the new build elements upon surrounding heritage assets and neighbouring amenity’.