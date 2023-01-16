Dilapidated former community centre in Berwick is set for new lease of life despite objections to bid
An application by Berwick Youth Project to carry out substantial repairs of the town’s dilapidated former community centre to extend its supported accommodation for young people is once again being recommended for approval.
A Northumberland County Council planning officer report for the meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council in Alnwick this Thursday, January 19, says that the bid to create nine flats, one new house and a garage block to rear at the Palace Street East site should get the green light.
The proposal was due to be decided at last month’s meeting of the area council, but a spokesman for the local authority said at the time: “We withdrew the item from the agenda due to the need for further consultations with statutory consultees.”
This has now concluded and the officers at the local authority are still recommending that councillors grant planning permission, subject to a legal agreement securing a financial contribution of £6,150 towards the council’s Coastal Mitigation Service and a financial contribution of £12,494.34 towards open space provision.
There have been 25 letters of objection. Concerns include the ‘visual impact of the new build elements upon surrounding heritage assets and neighbouring amenity’.
However, the report says: ‘The proposed refurbishment and conversion of the former Berwick Grammar School buildings is supported and the less than substantial harm identified to the listed building is considered to be outweighed by the public benefits of providing much-needed sheltered accommodation for vulnerable young people, as well as helping to secure an appropriate and viable use for the listed building into the future.’