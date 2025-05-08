Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a major new digital ‘green data’ campus on farmland in Coldstream have been revealed.

An application for an environmental screening opinion has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for land north and east of Stainrigg Mains Farm.

The application, which would incorporate a Battery Energy Storage System, would comprise of a flexible data centre campus – including ancillary offices, internal/external plant and equipment, emergency backup generators and associated fuel storage.

A data centre is a specialised facility used for storing, processing and managing large amounts of data and applications, as well as supporting the IT infrastructure of businesses and organisations.

Essentially, they house the servers, storage, and networking equipment that are the backbone of digital operations, powering everything from web hosting to cloud computing.

A report with the new application, from Apatura, a company which designs and operates essential infrastructure that powers renewable energy transition and the growing digital economy, states that the proposed development would make a “nationally significant contribution to Scotland”.

It adds: “The land is largely in arable use. It is gently sloping and the land rises from its southern boundary before falling to its northern boundary with Laprig Burn.

“The project will involve a change in land use from agricultural land.

“However, the effects are considered to be of local significance and mitigation measures to offset the loss of vegetation, including new planting, the creation of wildlife habitats, and ecological enhancements, can be implemented for the development.

“The proposed development would make a nationally significant contribution to Scotland. ‘Green Data Centres’ are recognised to contribute to the ‘Digital Fibre Network’ policy priority across Scotland.”