Digital coverage discussed at Northumberland's first Connectivity Summit

Key players in the telecoms industry came together in Northumberland’s first Connectivity Summit to explore how digital coverage can be improved in rural areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County Council’s iNorthumberland team joined forces with telecommunications company Commsworld to organise a conference and gather voices from across the industry to address barriers to better connectivity.

The event at Charlton Hall, near Alnwick, was introduced by council chief executive, Dr Helen Paterson with a keynote address from Ste Ashton from Worcestershire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were guest speakers from BT/EE, Vodaphone/Three, Building Digital UK, Alncom, Atlas Tower Group, B4RN, Openreach, GoFibre, National Innovation Centre for Rural Enterprise and Community Action Northumberland.

Cllr Nick Oliver, council chief executive Dr Helen Paterson, Steve Wood of Commsworld, Sylvia Pringle of iNorthumberland and Chris Thompson, council director of digital and IT.

Cllr Nick Oliver, cabinet member for finance and value for money, said: “A lot of work has already been going on to improve digital provision across the county but some of our communities still have poor signal or broadband and we want to address that as quickly as possible.

“Having good internet access is not just a nice-to-have but is essential for our modern way of life. It’s really important that our remote, rural areas don’t get left behind and have the provision they need.”

Suppliers discussed closing the connectivity gap, updates about the digital switchover, improving mobile signal and delivering faster speeds in a challenging rural landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Wood, group sales director at Commsworld, said: “It was a memorable day, packed with positive discussion and innovative ideas.

“The success of the summit shows just how far Northumberland has come in terms of its digital infrastructure.

“The aim now is to make sure that people living in remote rural areas equally enjoy the benefits of full-fibre broadband.”