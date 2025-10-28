Digital coverage discussed at Northumberland's first Connectivity Summit
Northumberland County Council’s iNorthumberland team joined forces with telecommunications company Commsworld to organise a conference and gather voices from across the industry to address barriers to better connectivity.
The event at Charlton Hall, near Alnwick, was introduced by council chief executive, Dr Helen Paterson with a keynote address from Ste Ashton from Worcestershire County Council.
There were guest speakers from BT/EE, Vodaphone/Three, Building Digital UK, Alncom, Atlas Tower Group, B4RN, Openreach, GoFibre, National Innovation Centre for Rural Enterprise and Community Action Northumberland.
Cllr Nick Oliver, cabinet member for finance and value for money, said: “A lot of work has already been going on to improve digital provision across the county but some of our communities still have poor signal or broadband and we want to address that as quickly as possible.
“Having good internet access is not just a nice-to-have but is essential for our modern way of life. It’s really important that our remote, rural areas don’t get left behind and have the provision they need.”
Suppliers discussed closing the connectivity gap, updates about the digital switchover, improving mobile signal and delivering faster speeds in a challenging rural landscape.
Steve Wood, group sales director at Commsworld, said: “It was a memorable day, packed with positive discussion and innovative ideas.
“The success of the summit shows just how far Northumberland has come in terms of its digital infrastructure.
“The aim now is to make sure that people living in remote rural areas equally enjoy the benefits of full-fibre broadband.”