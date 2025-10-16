Amended plans have been lodged for a controversial housing proposal in Seahouses.

Miller Homes has lodged a refreshed planning application seeking permission for 108 properties on a greenfield site to the north and east of Seafield Sports Park, Broad Road.

Its initial planning application in June resulted in 65 objections, the majority from caravan park residents.

These included concerns about over-development of the site, the ability of the village’s infrastructure to cope and a failure to meet local housing need.

The proposed development is north and east of the sports facilities.

An updated planning report in response to issues raised by statutory consultees outlines changes to the proposal, including alterations to the proposed housing mix to increase the number of 2-bedroom units (including a greater number of bungalows) and to subsequently reduce the number of 4-bedroom units.

It states: “The proposed changes to the mix are considered appropriate, proportionate and continue to be acceptable. The overall housing mix proposed at the site is considered to provide a good range of high quality new homes with a balanced and varied mix.”

The revised development includes an extra two bungalows, providing six in total. It adds that 19 homes would be classed as ‘affordable’.

The report continues: "There is no formal requirement to provide bungalows within the adopted Development Plan, however the applicant acknowledges the findings of the Strategic Housing Market Assessment which identifies a higher need for bungalows and other level-access homes to meet requirements for people with disabilities and older people.”

However, the revised application report also stresses the market demand for homes with three or more bedrooms.

The proposed development will comply with the requirements of “principal residency” second home and holiday home planning policies.

The revised bid also includes the introduction of a new pedestrian and cycle path to connect to Broad Road and provide an improved link to the existing bus stop and surrounding pedestrian footway network.

A series of new technical reports have also been carried out over the summer in response to issues raised by consultees.

A pre-application public consultation event was held in April and meetings held with the operators of Seafield Caravan Park and the North Sunderland Parish Council.