Developer submits detailed plans for 36 homes in Northumberland village

Outline planning permission for 40 homes on a greenfield site south of Lightpipe Farm was granted on appeal in 2019.

Cussins (North East) Ltd has now submitted a reserved matters application to Northumberland County Council for 36 homes, including six affordable properties.

The new application details the proposed access, layout, scale, appearance and landscaping arrangements.

Detailed plans have been submitted for a proposed housing development in Longframlington.

The proposals are for a pair of two-bedroom dwellings, eight three-bedroom homes, 16 four-bedroom properties and 10 five-bedroom homes, all constructed in a mix of brick and stone.

It also includes a large area of green space at the centre of the development.

A design report prepared by architects states: ‘The proposal meets high architectural standards and enables the creation of pleasant and recognisable streets.

‘The proposal is a well considered development in a sustainable location. It forms an integrated extension to nearby development that is characterful and identifiable.’

The proposed development site.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf concludes: ‘As the application site has outline consent, the principle of development of the site is established and considered sustainable in this regard.

‘Reserved matters consent for the access, layout, scale, appearance and landscaping of the scheme should be approved under delegated powers.’

The outline application had twice been turned down by councillors.

In August 2018, planning officers had recommended approval but members disagreed, saying that part of the village should not be ‘sacrificed’ to gain upgrades to the A697/C106 junction.

The A697/C106 junction.

The applicants, Rosemary and Claire Armstrong, lodged an appeal, and this was dismissed – but only because a completed section 106 legal agreement was not submitted.

A second application was then lodged with councillors once again recommended to back the scheme in November 2019. However, it was only a ‘minded to approve’ recommendation, as an appeal for non-determination – not dealing with the application quickly enough – had already been submitted.

This meant the final decision was out of the hands of the local authority, although the committee voted to refuse it again.

But the appeal inspector concluded ‘that the benefits of the proposed scheme would clearly outweigh the harm identified relating to character and appearance, the wider environment’.