Developer lodges £16 million redevelopment plans for Northumberland seaside town

Coble Marina wants to build four apartment blocks to provide 54 flats and duplexes, mirroring the existing development at Coble Quay.

The proposal scheme would involve the demolition of the existing boat shed and a range of ancillary buildings.

Sid Scott of Coble Marina said: “Amble is a particularly popular area at the moment and we feel there is a demand for high quality, modern accommodation.

Amble boat shed and the neighbouring Coble Quay development.

"The boat yard site is a previously-developed site near the town centre and is therefore a highly sustainable location for new housing.

"We have engaged with officers at the local authority who have been positive about our proposals.”

The proposed scheme also includes a 65-bay car park.

However, there have been 27 letters of objection from local residents raising concerns about the visual impact and fears that they would be holiday homes for the well-heeled.

