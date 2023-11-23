The third phase of an Alnwick housing development has been granted the required planning approval.

A reserved matters application by Northumberland Estates and Story Homes for 60 homes on its St Peter’s Mill development has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

The application provides further detail on matters such as access, appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale for development of a 10-acre parcel of land.

There were no objections from local residents or statutory consultees, although Northumbrian Water raised concerns about the proximity of the neighbouring sewage works.

A report by principal planning officer Tony Lowe states: “The principle of the development has been established with the outline planning permission for the site.

"Based on this and the already consented reserved matters application which covers Phase 2, the proposal is considered acceptable.

"The proposal represents an appropriate form of development that would not have a significant adverse impact on the surrounding area, or upon highway safety, ecological interests or the amenity of nearby land users.”

Planning permission for the development at Windy Edge, accessed off Alnmouth Road, was received from Northumberland County Council in March 2022.

A range of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties are planned, including nine affordable ownership homes.

In addition, the development will also deliver improvements to pedestrian and cycle connections.