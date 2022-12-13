Ida Homes is proposing a range of two to five-bedroom homes on a greenfield site at South Meadows on the southern edge of the village.

Outline planning permission for the development of the site between Rogerson Road and South Meadows Caravan Park was approved in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A reserved matters application detailing its appearance, access, layout, landscaping and scale has now been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Rogerson Road in Belford.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The proposed development will deliver a range of good quality homes for the local community in a sustainable location.

‘The site offers excellent opportunities for the creation of a distinctive residential neighbourhood set within an attractive framework of open space and landscape.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mix of detached and semi-detached house types and bungalows are proposed with a variety of architectural styles and finishes.

Ten of the 37 dwellings will be allocated for affordable provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The site is seen as a key area of growth for Northumberland,’ adds the report. ‘The project team believe the proposed development will become a positive addition to the Belford area.’

A new access is proposed from South Road joining with the existing entrance to Sunnyhills of Belford farm shop and cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ida Homes has already completed developments in several parts of the county including Ellingham, Christon Bank and Chatton. It is currently planning 18 new apartments in Morpeth’s Cottingwood Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad