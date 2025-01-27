Deputy leader warns council tax bills in Northumberland 'likely' to increase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The deputy leader of Northumberland County Council has said that a planned council tax rise of 2.99% is likely to be included in next month’s budget.

The increase, which would come into force from April, was agreed by the council as part of the two-year budget last year.

Currently, a Band A property pays £1,181.64 a year in council tax – a 2.99% increase will equate to an additional £35.33 a year, bringing the total up to £1,216.97.

A Band H property will see bills go up by £105.99, for a total of £3,650.91

This does not take into account other charges in a household’s council tax bill, such as the parish precept, adult social care precept or the police and crime commissioner’s precept.

Deputy leader Richard Wearmouth admitted there was “unlikely” to be any changes to the increase proposed by the county council last year.

Cllr Wearmouth, speaking at a meeting of the Ashington and Blyth Local Area Committee, said: “It’s likely that there will be no change to the previous year. The two-year budget we set last year was on the basis of council tax going up by 2.99%.

“It is in the process of being finalised, but it is unlikely that the budget will be changed.”

Cllr Wearmouth explained that while funding had increased, there were also additional new pressures on the council’s coffers. These included increased national insurance contributions, a requirement for additional recycling services, and a £5.5 million uplift in wages for council staff.

He also argued that the loss of the £3.2 million rural services delivery grant had left the council “out of pocket”.

It comes after council leader Glen Sanderson claimed the administration had hoped to cut council tax in this year’s budget. The council leader made the comments at last week’s meeting of the cabinet.

Cllr Sanderson explained: “Given the way we were making some really good efficiencies, we hoped those savings would have brought the ability to cut council tax.

“We had a hope we would be able to reduce council tax based on the fact we are running things efficiently and we have made savings. Unfortunately because we have lost the rural services grant and not received a penny from the recovery grant, we have not been able to put it in the budget.

“We have had some very nasty surprises, the assumptions were not met for this year – we have not had the settlement we needed to be able to do those things we wanted to do.”

Cllr Sanderson has previously said the Government settlement fell around £2.5 million short of what had been expected by the end of last year. The two-year budget agreed last February included an assumption that the council would receive £170 million from the Government in 2025/26. In reality, the council will receive £190 million.

Responding to the comments, Northumberland Labour leader Scott Dickinson said: “In a week where I called for honesty, finally we have confirmation of the accurate picture.

“We’ve had clear clarification a real roll back from previous misleading statements. This is confirmation that the council tax was already planned to go up.”