Deputy council leader slams Labour for 'decades of failure' over Blyth Relief Road

Cllr Richard Wearmouth.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the council’s cabinet, members were asked to approve plans for a consultation on a new planned route for the road after the previously selected one became unviable due to a housing development.

In recent weeks Labour have criticised the Conservatives for failing to deliver the project, which is aimed at taking pressure off the heavily congested routes into the town.

The council are proposing the realignment and dualling of the existing A1061 Laverock Hall Road, providing a direct dual carriageway connection between the A192 Three Horse Shoes Roundabout and the A193 South Beach. In addition, a new “complementary link” is also proposed between Chase Farm Drive and Ogle Drive, allowing for congestion relief along Cowpen Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the meeting, deputy leader Coun Richard Wearmouth accused Labour of “decades of failure” in Northumberland.

He said: “There has been a lot of nonsense talk by The Labour Party locally about this scheme, about how long Blyth residents have been waiting for this project to get started – decades, apparently.

“Well, who on earth has been in charge of the county council for those decades? It has been the Labour Party and briefly the Liberal Democrats.

“None of it would be happening without a Conservative administration and a Conservative Government. We’re ending decades of failure by the Labour Party in Northumberland.

“Northumberland is buzzing, it is the place to be and there’s no bigger change happening than in Blyth and in Blyth Valley.”

Coun Wearmouth gave examples including the British Volt factory to be constructed at nearby Cambois and the return of the Northumberland Line railway to the area as other improvements to the valley.

He claimed there was “nothing on the shelf” when the Tories came to power in 2017 in terms of plans for the relief road, and added: “It is all happening under the Conservatives and Labour should hang their heads in shame.”

Earlier this week, Coun Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business, insisted the administration remained committed to the project – but warned its completion would hinge on a successful bid for funding from central Government.

The cabinet unanimously agreed to progress with plans to consult with residents on the new proposed route. It is expected the project will not be completed until 2026.

Speaking after the meeting, Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson hit back at Coun Wearmouth’s comments.

He said: “The Labour Party had a feasibility study and a route identified in 2017 and the money allocated in the budget. The Conservatives halted it and dithered and delayed to what is now a crisis point for the people of Blyth.

“It is impossible to get in and out of Blyth. It is all about the last six years. They have dithered and delayed and done nothing.