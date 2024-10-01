Demolition work set to begin in Ashington as part of £35m regeneration project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The £35m transformation of Ashington town centre is gathering pace over the coming weeks.

Major works to demolish Wansbeck Square are getting underway this autumn kick-starting a number of improvements around the town.

Demolition works will be phased, to keep disruption to a minimum, and are due to complete in early 2025 ahead of construction work beginning next spring.

The site is proposed to become a new youth and community facility and a welcoming and attractive gateway between the town centre and new rail station.

Cllr Caroline Ball, Cllr Glen Sanderson and John Johnston outside Wansbeck Square.

A planning application has been submitted, setting out the detailed proposals for the site.

Improvements in and around Grand Corner and Portland Park will be confirmed later this year. This will include improving pedestrian movements from the new Ashington Station through the high street and into Portland Park – the proposed home of a new cinema and restaurants.

Consultation feedback indicated respondents felt strongly that the area to the rear of Lintonville Terrace, Woodhorn Road and the adjacent vacant plot on Portland Park needs to be more welcoming, safe and accessible.

As such, units 2-4 Woodhorn Road will now be retained and improvements to the area will be made addressing these concerns including additional street lighting and signage, road surfacing and paving, CCTV, clearing the vacant site and introducing a new path and greenery through the area.

A new family friendly events programme will also be launched from this winter complementing activities already on offer.

Walk the Plank, an events company with over 30 years’ experience of creating performances, festivals, outdoor art, lighting and fire installations, parades and civic celebrations will deliver this working with the local community and partner organisations.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “This is a huge step forward for the town centre’s redevelopment.

“Wansbeck Square’s a prominent site which is no longer fit for purpose, our focus is on creating a welcoming gateway into the town boosting the high street especially with all the new commuters and visitors the new rail line will bring. We appreciate local business and residents’ support while we undertake these important works.

“We’re liaising closely with all those nearby before the works start to ensure they can continue to operate during the demolition phase and then the construction period which is set to follow next year.

“It’s great to see all the changes to make Ashington even better as delivery ramps up this autumn.”

Cllr Caroline Ball, Ashington Central, added: “I’m pleased to see the progress made over the summer following the public events earlier this year. I’m looking forward to seeing Wansbeck Square and the wider town centre improved for everyone’s benefit and seeing work get underway this autumn.”

John Johnston, Ashington Town Board Chair added: “I’d like to thank local residents, businesses and partners for influencing all our plans following the excellent turnout to our recent events, and for their support while we undertake works as well as working with us on this journey.

“This really is a time of major positive change for the town and I’m looking forward to seeing all the improvements being made to the town’s offer.”

The town centre continues to be open and accessible throughout the works.

The project is funded by UK Government, the North East Combined Authority and Northumberland County Council.