Demolition work begins ahead of construction of new car park for Northumberland town centre

The Turner Street car park in Amble.

Northumberland County Council has been working with the Amble community over a number of years with the aim of securing more town centre parking to meet the needs of visitors and local shoppers.

Earlier this year the land adjacent to the existing car park on Turner Street and the car park itself were purchased by the county council, who are working to develop a new car park which will combine the existing and new parking areas, increasing the number of spaces available from 49 to 134.

Now a disused bungalow on the site on the land is being demolished before final ground investigation works and construction designs take place.

Construction of the new car park will start early next year and is due to be finished by early summer.

Once complete the new car park will provide seven disabled parking bays and six electric vehicle bays.

Spaces for motorcycles and bikes will also be included, and an existing cycle route through the area will need to be changed slightly to take it into account.

Drainage, lighting and access to the site will also be improved.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member responsible for local services and the environment, said: “We’re pleased to have reached this latest milestone on this much-needed car park which we’ve been working on with the community for a number of years.

“Creating more parking spaces in our town centres can be challenging and we’re delighted it’s progressing with a view to being ready before the main tourist season next year.”

The council has been working with a number of partners, including Amble Business Club, Amble Town Council and Amble Development Trust.

Cllr Terry Clark, Amble county councillor, said: "This additional car park will contribute immensely, making it much easier for residents and visitors accessing the town centre. It will be a much needed addition for Amble.”

Cllr Jeff Watson, member for Amble West with Warkworth, added: “It is great to see this much needed car park coming to fruition.

“The town council and others have been very supportive in its planning and it will help to keep the centre of Amble the vibrant place it currently is.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.