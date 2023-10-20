Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nearly a year after Malhotra Leisure LTD’s plans to knock down and develop The Sandpiper pub into 14 flats accompanied by a restaurant bar and shop were rejected, the proposals have returned.

After the rejection, Malhotra took the decision to appeal and while it lost on a technicality, it won over the government inspector reviewing the case.

The Planning Inspectorate found no issues with the principle of the development calling the council’s behaviour “unreasonable,” despite strong opposition from neighbours and both Labour and Conservative councillors.

The Sandpiper pub in Cullercoats could be demolished. (Photo by LDRS)

The original plans had garnered 244 objections on the council’s website and an opposing petition amassed 788 signatures.

Many residents feared the development would overshadow their homes and create traffic chaos.

Council officers have recommended that North Tyneside Council’s planning committee approve the plans.

The chair of the planning committee, Cllr Willie Samuel, said he feels so strongly against the development he will stand down as chair for the meeting and make opposing representations for a second time.

Cllr Samuel said: “This new application is virtually identical to the application rightly rejected by the planning committee last year and I hope the committee will confirm its decision to reject it.

"I remain perplexed as to why the central government-appointed planning inspector rejected the appeal by Malhotra, thus upholding the council’s decision but awarded costs against the council, and the committee should not let this confused decision influence them.

“The vast majority of the local community is opposed to this plan and it should not be given permission. All local councillors across the political divide are united in this view.”