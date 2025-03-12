Dementia friendly bungalows in Blyth on countdown to completion

An innovative scheme to build 13 dementia friendly affordable bungalows in Blyth is on countdown for completion with the first bungalows on track to be completed by May.

The specialist bungalows at Lyndon Walk have been designed to specifically support residents who are living with dementia and Alzheimer's, enabling them to live independently in their own home, with support from their spouse, family or carers.

The two bedroomed properties are being built by Advance Northumberland using modern methods of construction.

They will be available for affordable rent once completed and will be allocated via a special allocations panel with referrals from Northumberland County Council’s Adult Social Care service and specialist NHS services.

Jason Chaplin, contracts manager for Ascent Homes, with Cllr Colin Horncastle.

Some of the features include: Level access wet rooms with non-slip flooding; sensor lighting; easy use locks and door handles; wide doorways and turning circles for wheelchair access; and a secure sensory garden.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing said: "Northumberland has an ageing population with changing housing needs and we are working hard to address this.

“Lyndon Walk is such an innovative scheme with so many features incorporated into the design of the bungalows to support people with dementia to lead a safe and independent life.

“The bungalows will also be very energy efficient with the installation of solar panels and air source heat pumps and available for affordable rent which will reduce the financial burden on the occupants who are already going through such difficult times.”

The small housing complex will be managed by Northumberland County Council Housing Service staff.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for adults’ wellbeing, added: “I am thrilled that this supported living scheme is nearing completion. Once complete we will be providing care and facilities of the highest standard so those living with dementia can continue to live in a safe and comfortable environment in their local community.”

Local ward councillor Wojciech Ploszaj added: “These bungalows will be life-changing for the future occupants. We are so lucky to have this ground-breaking supported living scheme in our town.”

The bungalows are being built with the help of funding from Homes England, a government grant funding programme designed to boost the construction of affordable new homes, as well as capital funding from the county council’s Adult Social Care budget.