Councillors are expected to determine two planning applications in Northumberland after they were put on hold.

Northumberland County Council’s Castle Morpeth Local Area Planning Committee was due to meet on June 10 to make a decision on plans for a new restaurant in Pegswood and an equestrian centre near Morpeth. However, the local authority announced that “due to technical reasons, the meeting has had to be rescheduled”.

Both bids are now on the agenda for the Castle Morpeth committee meeting on Monday, July 8, with officers recommending approval in both cases.

The scheme to create a rustic bistro cafe and eatery Prospect House in Pegswood would see interior renovations, a small extension, new outdoor seating, parking spaces and the demolition of an outbuilding, with the restaurant named The Courtyard and likely to open later this year.

The council’s highways department had objected to the plans on the grounds that the 20 parking spaces that would be provided would not suffice for the estimated customer capacity of 93.

However, planners decided to recommend the plans for approval despite this as the applicants would otherwise be within their rights to open the restaurant without any extra parking provision anyway.

The proposal for stables, accommodation and an office is for an agricultural site just off the A196 between Morpeth and Guide Post.

The applications said the new facility would provide a professional and secure location for both horses and their riders to stay when travelling to Northumberland.