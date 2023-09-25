Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors had been due to discuss an outline application by Moorlands Holdings (NE) Ltd for a housing, leisure and retail development at Belford Golf Club at Thursday’s meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Committee.

Planning officers had recommended refusal of the plans for 21 new homes – nine homes and 12 bungalows – around the nine-hole course.

The proposal also included plans for a farm and hardware shop, offices, two tennis courts, an extended clubhouse, new golf driving range, crazy golf course, children’s play park and micro-brewery.

Belford Golf Club.

However, a decision was deferred until a future meeting at the request of the applicant due to a clash with holidays.