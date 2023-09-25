News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

Decision on redevelopment at Belford Golf Club put on hold

Plans for an £11m redevelopment at a north Northumberland golf club were withdrawn from a planning meeting.
By Ian Smith
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Councillors had been due to discuss an outline application by Moorlands Holdings (NE) Ltd for a housing, leisure and retail development at Belford Golf Club at Thursday’s meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Committee.

Planning officers had recommended refusal of the plans for 21 new homes – nine homes and 12 bungalows – around the nine-hole course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposal also included plans for a farm and hardware shop, offices, two tennis courts, an extended clubhouse, new golf driving range, crazy golf course, children’s play park and micro-brewery.

Belford Golf Club.Belford Golf Club.
Belford Golf Club.
Most Popular

However, a decision was deferred until a future meeting at the request of the applicant due to a clash with holidays.

The application has split opinion, with 44 letters of support welcoming investment but 39 objections with concerns about flooding, drainage and the visual impact on Grade I listed Belford Hall.

Related topics:NorthumberlandCouncillorsBelford Hall