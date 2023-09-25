Decision on redevelopment at Belford Golf Club put on hold
and live on Freeview channel 276
Councillors had been due to discuss an outline application by Moorlands Holdings (NE) Ltd for a housing, leisure and retail development at Belford Golf Club at Thursday’s meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Committee.
Planning officers had recommended refusal of the plans for 21 new homes – nine homes and 12 bungalows – around the nine-hole course.
The proposal also included plans for a farm and hardware shop, offices, two tennis courts, an extended clubhouse, new golf driving range, crazy golf course, children’s play park and micro-brewery.
However, a decision was deferred until a future meeting at the request of the applicant due to a clash with holidays.
The application has split opinion, with 44 letters of support welcoming investment but 39 objections with concerns about flooding, drainage and the visual impact on Grade I listed Belford Hall.