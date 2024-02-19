Decision delayed on holiday cabins plan for Beadnell
A planning application by Stephen Dixon of Windsor Projects was due to be determined by the North Northumberland Local Area Committee on Thursday.
However, the meeting has been cancelled and the item withdrawn from the agenda. No reason has been given.
The application, which proposes eight eco-pods, four timber-frame cabins and three retail kiosks on a site near The Landing restaurant, had been recommended for approval.
However, objections were raised by the parish council and concerns about visual impact highlighted by National Landscapes (formerly AONB).
The report outlines plans for the prefabricated eco-pods to be tucked away behind a mounded grass feature on the south west of the site, created as part of the previous housing development.
The beach-hut style kiosks would offer local businesses an opportunity to set up either pop up units or on a long term basis, as at Amble harbour village.