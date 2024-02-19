Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planning application by Stephen Dixon of Windsor Projects was due to be determined by the North Northumberland Local Area Committee on Thursday.

However, the meeting has been cancelled and the item withdrawn from the agenda. No reason has been given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, which proposes eight eco-pods, four timber-frame cabins and three retail kiosks on a site near The Landing restaurant, had been recommended for approval.

The proposed development site in Beadnell. Picture: Google

However, objections were raised by the parish council and concerns about visual impact highlighted by National Landscapes (formerly AONB).

The report outlines plans for the prefabricated eco-pods to be tucked away behind a mounded grass feature on the south west of the site, created as part of the previous housing development.