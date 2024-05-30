Deadline looms for community grant applications from Northumberland County Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voluntary and community groups that need financial assistance are being invited to apply for funding from Northumberland County Council’s community chest scheme.

The money can be used for a wide range of community causes including those that enhance the environment and promote health and wellbeing. The grant has also been particularly helpful to youth groups and sports groups.

Grants of 75% up to a maximum of £5,000 are available and there is no minimum amount for applications.

The deadline for the next round of funding is June 7 and the application process is very straight forward.