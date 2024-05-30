Deadline looms for community grant applications from Northumberland County Council
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Voluntary and community groups that need financial assistance are being invited to apply for funding from Northumberland County Council’s community chest scheme.
The money can be used for a wide range of community causes including those that enhance the environment and promote health and wellbeing. The grant has also been particularly helpful to youth groups and sports groups.
Grants of 75% up to a maximum of £5,000 are available and there is no minimum amount for applications.
The deadline for the next round of funding is June 7 and the application process is very straight forward.
For more information or to apply to the fund you can go to nland.cc/chest or email: [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.