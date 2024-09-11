Deadline for comments on temporary car park plan in Berwick is extended

By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Sep 2024
Dr Julian Smart and Clare Raybould, two of the people who have formally objected to the planning application so far, pictured at the site.
The deadline to comment on a planning application to create a 41-space gravel car park on the site previously occupied by Robertson Memorials at Bridge End in Tweedmouth has been extended to September 26.

The Northumberland County Council bid would involve the demolition of a timber frame sales office and brick garage at the site, which is located on the south side of the Old Bridge.

As of the end of Monday, September 9, there were 29 objections and one letter of support. An online petition on the change.org website has now been signed by more than 420 people.

The group co-ordinating efforts have been told that they need to present a separate, official petition, to councillors and a spokesperson for the group said: “The petition, once the council has approved our request to begin one, is called Stop the Old Bridge Car Park and Save the Stonemasons Workshop and people will be able to find it at www.northumberland.gov.uk/Councillors/Involve.aspx

