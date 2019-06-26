Dazzling new images released of new £260million arena complex in North East
New details of a £260million arena complex on the Gateshead Quayside have been revealed.
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 15:45
The huge waterfront development will include a new 12,500-seat arena, a conference and exhibition centre, hotels, and restaurants.
The “iconic” venue, hailed as one of the most exciting in the country, will act as a replacement for the Utilita Arena on the other side of the River Tyne and is expected to open in 2023.
It will be located on land between the Sage Gateshead and the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art.
These latest designs come after months of talks between council bosses and investors to secure the cash needed for the development.
A planning application is expected this autumn.