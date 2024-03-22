Date pencilled in for the demolition of Wansbeck Square in Ashington as part of town centre regeneration
The site will be cleared as part of Northumberland County Council’s regeneration plans for the town, which includes community facilities and public realm improvements, although the details of plans for the site are still being finalised.
Notices will soon go up around the site advising that demolition work could start on July 1, pending further approvals, including from Northern Powergrid and Network Rail.
Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj, the cabinet member for business, said: “As part of the ongoing £30m regeneration programme in the town, the county council acquired two major town centre sites earlier this year, Wansbeck Square and 2-4 Woodhorn Road, known locally as ‘Grand Corner’.
“Both sites are crucial to plans to revitalise the town centre, improving pedestrian movements from the new Ashington Station through the high street and creating an attractive link from Woodhorn Road to Portland Park.
“While a prior approval application for consent to demolish the buildings at Wansbeck Square will be made shortly, we are still working up our plans and procuring a contractor for this work.
“We are and will continue to liaise with all neighbouring properties in the area as the works are planned in and any works will be planned to mitigate any impact on the town centre.
“There will be some public events regarding the plans in May which will be announced soon.
“While July 1 is the date we are aiming to start work, this could change subject to approvals required.”