Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The site will be cleared as part of Northumberland County Council’s regeneration plans for the town, which includes community facilities and public realm improvements, although the details of plans for the site are still being finalised.

Notices will soon go up around the site advising that demolition work could start on July 1, pending further approvals, including from Northern Powergrid and Network Rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj, the cabinet member for business, said: “As part of the ongoing £30m regeneration programme in the town, the county council acquired two major town centre sites earlier this year, Wansbeck Square and 2-4 Woodhorn Road, known locally as ‘Grand Corner’.

Wansbeck Square in Ashington is set to be demolished and redeveloped. (Photo by Archive)

“Both sites are crucial to plans to revitalise the town centre, improving pedestrian movements from the new Ashington Station through the high street and creating an attractive link from Woodhorn Road to Portland Park.

“While a prior approval application for consent to demolish the buildings at Wansbeck Square will be made shortly, we are still working up our plans and procuring a contractor for this work.

“We are and will continue to liaise with all neighbouring properties in the area as the works are planned in and any works will be planned to mitigate any impact on the town centre.

“There will be some public events regarding the plans in May which will be announced soon.