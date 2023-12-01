The date that a controversial planning application will be decided on by councillors has been pushed back.

Outline plans for 186 new homes on the outskirts of Ashington, at a site west of Wansbeck Road, were scheduled to come before councillors on Tuesday, December 5.

However, they are now due to be decided upon by Northumberland County Council’s Strategic Planning Committee in February.

This is to allow for further discussions with the applicant Banks Group, the council has said.

Objectors to the plans protested at the Wansbeck Road site last year. (Photo: Submitted)

A campaign by local residents against the development led to 125 objections to the proposal, claiming it will cause traffic issues, damage the site’s pond, and that there is no need for the housing.

Ashington Town Council also decided to oppose the plans at a meeting in February 2023 that was well attended by activists.