Cycling and walking infrastructure improvements planned in Northumberland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The list includes seven projects already funded and planned for delivery as well as a further nine at the preliminary study stage.
Proposals already under way include a Government-funded £8.9 million scheme to connect Bedlington’s east and west sides and a £7.7 million route between Hexham and Corbridge, with both schemes expected to be completed by March 2026.
Furthermore, the county’s 12 “main” towns have received a Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans (LCWIPS) to provide a framework for improvements.
A report presented to the council’s cabinet stated that the plans aim to “facilitate active travel”, whether on foot, by bike, “wheeling or by other means”.
Deputy leader Richard Wearmouth said: “We have been working on these plans for a number of years, consulting with residents and understanding how they would like to move around the county and what improvements we might make.
“People on the doorstep often ask me where they can see a copy of these plans so we will be publishing this on our website. We use these plans as the basis for funding applications to the Government.
“Improvements don’t always come cheaply. We like to attract money from central Government rather than spending Northumberland taxpayer’s money.”
He also stressed that the schemes included in the plans were not final, with further consultation to be carried out. There has been some criticism of the council’s plans to create a cycleway on Cowpen Road in Blyth amid concerns over traffic.
Coun Wearmouth continued: “These are not final plans – they are indicative plans that shows where projects could be going. Final plans will come with significant further studies and public consultation.
“The best example is Cowpen Road in Blyth. Funding was secured for a cycle lane but we have had great feedback from local residents who wanted to see a different and improved route.
“That is what we’re looking to rework. That is a great example of how we develop these initial concepts. We have a whole series of plans and there will be more in due course.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.