Cramlington Town Council wins at Local Government Chronicle Awards
It pipped the likes of Nottinghamshire, Peterborough and Kensington & Chelsea to win the ‘community involvement’ prize at the Local Government Chronicle Awards.
Entries from council teams across the UK are judged by other councils’ senior officers, with the aim being to promote new innovation that can inspire other councils to improve their own services.
Cramlington won for its ‘Community at Heart’ initiative with the judges saying, “The uplifting energy emanating from their entry serves as an inspiration for all, illustrating the immense value of connecting with and empowering communities.”
Town Mayor Helen Morris said: “This is a significant achievement. Cramlington was the only Town Council at the award ceremony. We are a relatively small council, but what we lack in numbers we make up for by dedication and commitment to our residents. To win this award when we were up such impressive competition is amazing. Small is beautiful – and so is Cramlington!”
LGC editor Sarah Calkin said: “The LGC Awards 2024 shortlist is full of tales of dedicated teams and individuals going above and beyond day after day, week after week, often in extremely challenging circumstances to care for the most vulnerable in your communities and deliver the vital services we all rely but the LGC awards is about more than just one night, it is about sharing the secrets of success, and amplifying the innovation and creativity taking place across the sector.”
