Cramlington Town Council has won a prestigious award in the face of stiff competition from a host of much larger authorities.

It pipped the likes of Nottinghamshire, Peterborough and Kensington & Chelsea to win the ‘community involvement’ prize at the Local Government Chronicle Awards.

Entries from council teams across the UK are judged by other councils’ senior officers, with the aim being to promote new innovation that can inspire other councils to improve their own services.

Cramlington won for its ‘Community at Heart’ initiative with the judges saying, “The uplifting energy emanating from their entry serves as an inspiration for all, illustrating the immense value of connecting with and empowering communities.”

Paul Pawa from sponsor the Norse Group, CTC services committee chair Mark Swinburn, Cramlington Town Mayor Helen Morris, CTC community andyouth co-ordinator Joe Eltringham, CTC community and youth manager Maggie Martin and presenter Will Mellor.

Town Mayor Helen Morris said: “This is a significant achievement. Cramlington was the only Town Council at the award ceremony. We are a relatively small council, but what we lack in numbers we make up for by dedication and commitment to our residents. To win this award when we were up such impressive competition is amazing. Small is beautiful – and so is Cramlington!”