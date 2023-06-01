The event, hosted by Cramlington Town Council, gives people an opportunity to raise issues with councillors without an appointment.

It will be held at Cramlington Warm Space, Manor Walks on Saturday, June 10 between 10am and noon.

Paul Ezhilchelvan from South East ward, Barry Flux from West ward, and Scott Lee from East ward will attend.

Town Council Leader, Wayne Daley said: “This is a great opportunity for local people to speak to local councillors who care about local issues.

“I hope that residents will come along and meet us. We all want to make Cramlington the best place it can be, and this session is an easy way for the public to contact us directly.