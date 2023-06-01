News you can trust since 1854
Cramlington councillors available for drop-in meetings at Manor Walks

Cramlington residents will have an opportunity to meet with some of their local councillors at an upcoming drop-in session.
By Craig Buchan
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read

The event, hosted by Cramlington Town Council, gives people an opportunity to raise issues with councillors without an appointment.

It will be held at Cramlington Warm Space, Manor Walks on Saturday, June 10 between 10am and noon.

Paul Ezhilchelvan from South East ward, Barry Flux from West ward, and Scott Lee from East ward will attend.

The session will be held at Manor Walks.The session will be held at Manor Walks.
Town Council Leader, Wayne Daley said: “This is a great opportunity for local people to speak to local councillors who care about local issues.

“I hope that residents will come along and meet us. We all want to make Cramlington the best place it can be, and this session is an easy way for the public to contact us directly.

“We are all members of the town and county councils so this is a good opportunity to ask questions about any issue and from any area of the town.”

Related topics:CramlingtonSouth East