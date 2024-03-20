Newcastle International Airport. Picture: NCJ Media.

City council bosses are planning to put measures in to prevent drivers parking up in nearby residential areas while they wait to pick up people from the airport, rather than waiting in one of the airport’s various car parks where they would have to pay to park.

The move would see red routes, where vehicles are not permitted to stop, installed on the B6918 Ponteland Road and Callerton Lane.

Civic centre officials said that the area is already covered by double yellow lines, but motorists are “disregarding these restrictions” and disturbing locals by keeping their engines running while parked outside homes during late night or early morning hours.

A Newcastle City Council report states: “The aim of this restriction is to reduce the risk of incidents caused by illegal, inconsiderate, and dangerous parking along this busy route. The red route system will also ensure that vehicles can move seamlessly, reducing congestion and the risk of traffic disruptions.”

The only free parking available at the airport itself is in the Short Stay 2 car park, where drivers can park without charge for up to 15 minutes only.

The Express Pick Up and Drop Off car park located immediately outside the terminal costs £4 to use for up to 10 minutes and £7 for half an hour.