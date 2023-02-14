The ambitious plans were unanimously approved by members of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Committee on Monday.

The plans will see 100 fast charging points and 20 rapid chargers, as well as an 800kW solar array supplying a 400kW battery energy storage system to feed the chargers.

The committee heard that there would still be the same amount of car parking spaces available at County Hall, and that internal combustion cars would only be prevented from parking in the rapid charging spots for the time being – until electric vehicle ownership catches up.

A charging station.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting, Coun Richard Dodd – who has solar panels installed on his farm to power his home – said: “I’m impressed with the solar panels. Let’s bring this on and get into the next century.

“This has been on the table for a long time.”

Coun Julie Foster, who drives an electric vehicle, added: “I really welcome this. Charging points are needed across the county. For Northumberland County Council to be providing 120 is much appreciated.”

Coun Mary Murphy simply said: “I think it’s great.”

County Hall in Morpeth.