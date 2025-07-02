County councillors slam 'fake news' over Cramlington’s Tommee Tippee site
Work ongoing at the Tommee Tippee site on the Northumberland Business Park in Cramlington sparked the rumours, which spread like wildfire across the town.
However, Northumberland County Council has confirmed that there are no plans to do so. Converting the property would require a change of use planning application, which has not come forward.
Furthermore, pharmaceutical company Sterling Pharma Solutions, which has an existing presence in the town, has confirmed it is taking over the building.
Kevin Cook, CEO of Sterling Pharma Solutions, said: “Later this year we will be moving our global support functions into the adjacent building to ours on Dudley Lane, which was formerly occupied by Tommee Tippee.
“As the business has grown across the globe, our support functions have grown accordingly. This will free up space for our development and manufacturing plant and ensure its core focus remains the manufacturing of lifesaving pharmaceutical ingredients.
“We will also be utilising the additional warehousing space on the site.”
Coun Wayne Daley, who represents the Cramlington North ward on Northumberland County Council, slammed the spread of “fake news” and described the rumours as “rubbish”.
He said: “For weeks now we have been dealing with individuals approaching us and other councillors demanding to know what we know about an asylum seeker hostel at the former Tommee Tippee site in Cramlington.
“This is one of a series of alleged sites across Cramlington where ‘rumours’ such as this have been spread about over the past months.
“We told everyone the same thing. Fake news.
“The work being done on site is to house an extension of a pharmaceutical company and their need for reshaping the inside of the site.
“We have no idea who started the rumour or why but it can be very unsettling, damaging, and has the potential of causing civil unrest. We do know it’s wrong.
“So please if anyone asks – it’s a pharmaceutical company bringing work and jobs to the area. That’s factual news.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.