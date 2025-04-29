County council takes action after public toilets in Berwick closed due to vandalism

By Andrew Coulson
Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:36 BST
Northumberland County Council is hoping that a new steel gate will help to resolve the issue of vandalism at the Greens Haven public toilets in Berwick.

The facilities have had to be closed due to the amount of damage.

A county council spokesperson said on Tuesday: “The toilets are currently closed, but we are working to re-open them as soon as possible – with repairs being carried out today.

“The damage has been happening at nights. We have now had a steel gate made and fitted so the toilets can be closed at night with a higher degree of security and we hope this will help resolve the on-going issue.”

The Greens Haven public toilets in Berwick.The Greens Haven public toilets in Berwick.
Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said on Monday: “The toilets refurbished by the council next to Greens Haven free car park have been vandalised and are closed for public use until repaired. It is a senseless act and this will be an inconvenience in this area as the Greens Haven play park is below.

“I was pleased to be able to fund £10,000 from my council members scheme for swings and a roundabout for the children that is enjoyed greatly.”

