County council takes action after public toilets in Berwick closed due to vandalism
The facilities have had to be closed due to the amount of damage.
A county council spokesperson said on Tuesday: “The toilets are currently closed, but we are working to re-open them as soon as possible – with repairs being carried out today.
“The damage has been happening at nights. We have now had a steel gate made and fitted so the toilets can be closed at night with a higher degree of security and we hope this will help resolve the on-going issue.”
Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said on Monday: “The toilets refurbished by the council next to Greens Haven free car park have been vandalised and are closed for public use until repaired. It is a senseless act and this will be an inconvenience in this area as the Greens Haven play park is below.
“I was pleased to be able to fund £10,000 from my council members scheme for swings and a roundabout for the children that is enjoyed greatly.”
