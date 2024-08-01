Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland County Council is partnering with the Gas Safe Charity to support safety interventions for vulnerable residents.

The collaboration aims to prevent potential gas-related hazards in homes to ensure the safety and well-being of residents, providing peace of mind and safer homes for the community.

Eligible residents can apply for a grant to replace, repair and service dangerous, faulty, or inefficient gas appliances that pose safety risks to vulnerable individuals in their homes.

They are available up to a maximum value of £500 per intervention, with one intervention per household per year.

Coun Gordon Stewart.

An intervention may include multiple measures such as gas safety checks, servicing, boiler repairs, boiler replacements, boiler combustion analysis, cookers, fires, pipework, meters and water heaters.

Coun Gordon Stewart, the council’s cabinet member for looking after our communities, said: “We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and we know that gas-related hazards can pose significant risks in the home.

“This partnership with the Gas Safe Charity allows us to provide essential services to those who need them most, ensuring that vulnerable individuals can live safely in their homes without the worry of dangerous gas appliances.”

The Foundation for Independent Living Trust will manage the distribution of the grant.

To qualify, applicants must reside in privately owned accommodation and either be 60 years old or over with a low household income and/or a disability, under 60 with a low household income and/or a disability or considered exceptionally vulnerable by the Home Improvement Agency.

Applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

To check eligibility and apply, email [email protected] or call 0345 6006400 during daytime hours Monday to Friday.