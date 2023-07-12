The national plans by LNER involve closing ticket offices at some of its stations and ‘repurposing’ station staff.

A public consultation has started and will run until Wednesday, July 26.

Coun Glen Sanderson said: “As leader of the county council my position is clear. I believe the ticket office at Berwick Railway Station should remain open and be staffed throughout station opening times.

“The ticket office plays a vital role in making rail travel accessible to all, especially those people who cannot access online ticketing or use automated machines.

“Whilst the repurposed station staff may be able to provide limited ticketing services, I am concerned that some people will not feel confident approaching staff. There are also the challenges of station staff having other duties, which will make them less visible in terms of helping with ticketing.”

Coun Sanderson has now written to LNER asking for a number of assurances should the proposals go ahead. These are as follows.

That there is a commitment to a clear and on-going communication on what other ticketing support is available in the station. All travellers must know what ticketing they can access from station staff.

In the repurposing of station staff, there is a commitment to maintaining the current staffing numbers and that these staff are available throughout station opening hours.

That passengers will still be able to pay for tickets with cash and that people without payment cards will not be excluded from rail travel.

That LNER will undertake an equalities impact analysis of the changes to understand who might be impacted and what mitigations can be put in place.

Coun Sanderson added: “In Northumberland, we are re-opening the Northumberland Line to passengers – reversing service cuts from the 1950s – and I feel passionately that we should be investing in our rail network and not be seen to withdraw staff presence in our stations.