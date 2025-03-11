A funding arrangement to build dozens of new homes in a Northumberland village has been unanimously approved by the county council’s cabinet.

One of the items that came up at its meeting today (Tuesday) was new capital proposals considered by the local authority’s Capital Strategy Group and this included ‘capital spend of £9.665million (£3.670million in 2024/25 and £5.995million in 2025/26) to provide a loan to its wholly-owned company Advance Northumberland Developments Ltd for the purchase of land at Longhorsley and subsequent construction of 55 properties by Ascent Homes’.

A report to the meeting included the following: “The council builds into its capital programme a significant amount for capital loans to third parties, the vast majority of which is earmarked for loans to Advance Northumberland.

“One such project identified by Advance Northumberland was for the land purchase and construction of 55 (including 16 ‘affordable’) new Ascent Homes in the village of Longhorsley.

One of the entrances to Longhorsley. Picture by Google.

“The company had previously been made aware of a potential land acquisition opportunity at this site, which was viewed as a shovel-ready scheme already benefiting from full planning permission to build 55 new homes, with several of the pre-commencement conditions already discharged and confirmed by the local planning authority as being lawfully implemented.

“The nature and location of the development also dovetailed nicely with the forecast completion of the Allerburn Manor development in Alnwick, which is the closest comparable live scheme for the company.

“The company is confident that due to the lack of recent new developments in the village (the last one of note being in 2016) there remains demand for new homes in this location.”

The council’s deputy leader, Richard Wearmouth, said that this is an example of the administration delivering much-needed affordable homes across the county.

Cllr Colin Horncastle added: “When you get to a rural area and you’ve got 16 affordable homes, that is a massive number.

“I would love to see schemes like this happening more often in our rural areas.”

This initiative will be funded from the existing Loans to Third Parties project in the capital programme, which is funded from council resources.