Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The northern section of a scheme to build dozens of new homes at a site on the eastern edge of Ashington has received the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reserved matters application for 105 properties on land to the east of Summerhouse Lane was first submitted to Northumberland County Council by Persimmon in 2021, although a number of amendments have been made since then.

It has now been approved by the local authority under delegated powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outline planning permission was granted for the construction of up to 200 new dwellings in November 2018. A separate reserved matters application for 95 houses on the southern part of the site had earlier been approved.

The site of the homes that will be built to the east of Summerhouse Lane in Ashington. Picture by Google.

In the northern section, there will be six two-bedroomed properties, 62 three-bedroomed properties, 35 four-bedroomed properties and two five-bedroomed properties.

A report by planning officers in relation to the application includes the following: “A number of different designed dwellings are proposed consisting of detached, semis and terraced properties, of different scales and with different features.

“It is considered that the design of these are all acceptable and the variety in design will also help to create a diverse and interesting streetscape that adds interest and character to the street scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The scale of these, being mainly two stories in height, is also similar to existing properties in the vicinity.

“All of the affordable houses are being provided on this northern section. The Affordable Housing Officer has seen a plan showing the affordable plots, which they confirm looks acceptable.

“However, a final affordable housing scheme will be submitted separately before works commence as required under the Section 106 (agreement) where final details will be agreed.”