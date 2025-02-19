County council approves bid for more than 100 new homes in the Ashington area
The reserved matters application for 105 properties on land to the east of Summerhouse Lane was first submitted to Northumberland County Council by Persimmon in 2021, although a number of amendments have been made since then.
It has now been approved by the local authority under delegated powers.
Outline planning permission was granted for the construction of up to 200 new dwellings in November 2018. A separate reserved matters application for 95 houses on the southern part of the site had earlier been approved.
In the northern section, there will be six two-bedroomed properties, 62 three-bedroomed properties, 35 four-bedroomed properties and two five-bedroomed properties.
A report by planning officers in relation to the application includes the following: “A number of different designed dwellings are proposed consisting of detached, semis and terraced properties, of different scales and with different features.
“It is considered that the design of these are all acceptable and the variety in design will also help to create a diverse and interesting streetscape that adds interest and character to the street scenes.
“The scale of these, being mainly two stories in height, is also similar to existing properties in the vicinity.
“All of the affordable houses are being provided on this northern section. The Affordable Housing Officer has seen a plan showing the affordable plots, which they confirm looks acceptable.
“However, a final affordable housing scheme will be submitted separately before works commence as required under the Section 106 (agreement) where final details will be agreed.”
