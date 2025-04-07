Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new quarry near a remote Northumberland village have been put on hold following a legal challenge.

Campaigner John Winslow successfully challenged the application by North East Concrete on the grounds Northumberland County Council had failed to assess the quarry’s environmental impact.

The plans would have seen 2.8 million tonnes of dolerite extracted over 20 years from land near Kirkwhelpington.

The plans were initially approved by the council in November, but it will now be required to look at the decision again. Both the county council and North East Concrete have remained tight-lipped.

Kirkwhelpington in Northumberland. Photo: Google Maps.

Mr Winslow was represented by law firm Leigh Day and supported by the Environmental Law Foundation.

He said: “I am delighted that, with help from The Environmental Law Foundation, Leigh Day and the charity Plantlife, the county council has agreed to reconsider this decision. The site in question not only acts as a valuable store of carbon but as a habitat for a wide range of red listed species. The site also sits above the River Wansbeck, an internationally important habitat for the globally endangered white clawed crayfish.

“I hope any further consideration of development takes this fully into account, and that this case encourages rigorous consideration of climate impacts and local residents’ concerns.”

The local authority received 175 letters of objection, with Kirkwhelpington-born actor Greg Wise also throwing his weight behind the campaign to block the decision.

However, council planners recommended the plans be approved, claiming the harm done by the quarry was classed as “minimal” and was outweighed by the benefits around jobs and the economy.

But Mr Winslow argued the council had failed to assess the likely climate effects of the application – in particular the carbon emissions from soil disturbance. Leigh Day claims the council did not comply with its obligations under the Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017 by failing to assess the likely climate effects of the application.

Leigh Day human rights team solicitor Ricardo Gama, said: “The Supreme Court made clear last year that where a development is likely to give rise to significant climate effects, those effects must be fully assessed in an EIA.

“The council failed to do that in this case even though there was evidence before it of the carbon emissions that would result from disturbing a grassland like the one at Kirkwhelpington. The council will now need to assess those impacts and reconsider its decision to grant planning permission.”

Dolerite is used in the production of concrete. The applicant said the quarry would have created 20 long-term jobs. Initial proposals were for the extraction of four million tonnes of material over 25 years.

Environmental Law Foundation paralegal, Tanvi Sengupta, said: “When this case came to ELF, we were struck by the unique ecology of the site. The area has a complex web of habitats.

“We were shocked to learn that the grassland soil held such a significant store of carbon, which would be released during the course of development. We are delighted for John who has spent three years campaigning against this proposal, and hope climate effects are taken seriously in any future developments planned for the area.”

Northumberland County Council declined to comment. North East Concrete has not responded to requests for comment.