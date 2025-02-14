Councillors from Ashington and Blyth have been left fuming at the level of funding allocated to the area in this year’s local transport plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ashington and Blyth area received £655,000 for local roads maintenance in the annual plan. In comparison, the Tynedale area received £1.28million while the North Northumberland area received £1.37million.

While these areas are larger and more rural, councillors from the south east of the county pointed out that the roads in their area see higher volumes of traffic as well as more large, heavy vehicles that cause additional wear and tear to roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at a meeting of the Ashington and Blyth Local Area Committee, Ashington Central councillor Caroline Ball questioned how the funding was allocated.

The meeting of the Ashington and Blyth Local Area Committee took place at Ashington Rugby Club. Picture by Google.

She said: “It definitely feels that Blyth and Ashington has less than other areas, considering that is where the main population is, and we have a lot of people using the roads. I don’t begrudge it, but some of our roads get absolutely clattered.

“We appear to be getting less than rural areas, which may not have the same amount of traffic as us.”

Blyth councillor Kath Nisbet added: “I totally agree with what Coun Ball is saying. There is very little put in for the south east corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The roads in Blyth are so bad. They’re being torn up, it’s really bad now. It really gets to me when I see other parts of the county get what they want and we’re getting nothing in the south east.”

Council officers explained that highways projects are given a score by analysing reports, data and other information to come up with a priority list of schemes. These schemes are then worked through via the local transport plan until the level of funding runs out.

Infrastructure manager Robin McCartney added: “With the LTP programme and how it is set out, it’s very difficult to get transparency on how we’re spending such vast amounts of money. It allows me to be challenged by councillors and they can hold us to account.

“It is clunky and you may feel you’re not getting a fair share in a particular area. I welcome that challenge – if we didn’t do it, I’m uncertain as to where the challenge would come from.”